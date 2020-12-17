A pair of street food entrepreneurs running a popular Dundee pop-up are hoping to spread some Christmas cheer by donating vouchers to the city’s foodbank.

Chris Heather and Melodie Paterson, who run Heather Street Food outside the V&A, wanted to do something to help people who have fallen on hard times, and have donated 10 £10 vouchers to Dundee Foodbank.

After having to rely on foodbanks himself in the past, Chris said he knows how important it is to help others at Christmas time.

He said: “We have been supported by the people of Dundee.

“Even right now in lockdown when the only customers we can get are those in Level 3, we still have queues all the way down the street which is amazing.

“Because of that we wanted to give something back.

“I volunteered last Christmas at the foodbank and there was a big queue non-stop.

“I have also been broke and had to rely on foodbanks before and it is something you never forget.

“But there is no shame in it.

“So we want 10 local families to come down to the van with £10 voucher each, have what they want and get a bit of normality.

“The bag of food people get at the food bank is really generous, but it can sometimes feel like you are on rations so this is a little treat for them and something special to make them feel normal and help people who are in a bad situation.

“The food bank is amazing and it’s good to give something at Christmas.”

Chris added: “I have a five-year-old son and I want to get him to think about other people as well.

“For the last few Christmases I have taken him to the supermarket and got him to pick someone who could do with a smile on their face and I then go and pay for their shopping as a random act of kindness.

“People could do that if they are in the queue at Subway by paying for someone else in the queue’s sandwich, or paying for someone’s parking ticket.

“It is good to help him understand the true meaning of Christmas.”