Heat tech engineer George makes safety masks from the comfort of his own home

A Dundee graduate is churning out dozens of protective face shields from the comfort of his own home.

George Mayson, a mechanical engineer, decided to work his magic using a 3D printer while on lockdown in Kirriemuir.

He has already supplied nine face shields to a GP surgery in Perth and has now completed another 17, some of which are destined for a care facility in Kirriemuir.

George said: “I have one of my company 3D printers at home.

“Protective face masks are not the usual sort of thing we produce but I reckoned I could use the printer to make the masks.”

George works for Perth-based Kanthal, a global company with its headquarters in Sweden.

The company that normally make heating technology products, but realised the technology could be used to address demand for PPE kit.

“They don’t take long to make and don’t cost a lot,” George added.

“One mask costs around 86p to produce and I was able to make the first nine in a day.”

George said he had also been in touch with Ninewells and was told that they too would be prepared to take masks from him if he could get them produced.

“I think if I could find a way of producing large quantities, I would easily find takers for them,” he said.

George said that, so far, his company had donated the masks and he would continue to do so.

“If this works out, potentially I could end up making hundreds of the face shield if I can continue to get supplies of the parts I need,” he explained.

“I’ve never made anything like this before but it is pretty easy for me to make these and, as they are so much in demand, I am happy to continue with production and my company is happy for me to do so.”

He added: “I’m now getting ambitious and attempting to print 17 face shield headbands one on top of the other.”

