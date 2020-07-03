Hearts and Partick Thistle’s legal challenge against relegation that has embroiled Dundee United won’t be heard in an open court

Hearts and Partick Thistle’s legal battle against relegation that has embroiled Dundee United will go to an arbitration panel convened by the SFA.

Lord Clark granted a motion from the SPFL and promoted clubs United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers that the relegated clubs’ Court of Session action be suspended.

The judge ruled that clubs were bound by SFA articles and SPFL rules to take such cases to arbitration.

A motion from the promoted clubs to dismiss the court proceedings entirely was dismissed.

The judge granted Hearts and Thistle’s request for a recovery of documents from both the league and three champion clubs to help prepare their case.

Dundee managing director John Nelms and SFPL chief Neil Doncaster had faced the prospect of being called to give evidence if the Jam Tarts and Jags’ challenge continued in court.

The two clubs’ lawyer, David Thomson QC, having been asked by presiding judge Lord Clark about his likely requirements should the case progress, named Nelms and Doncaster as candidates for cross-examination over “conversations” between the pair at the time of the vote that led to the termination of the SPFL season.