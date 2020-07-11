Heartless couple steal strimmer from pavilion after asking for emergency food

Volunteers at a Dundee foodbank were left horrified after a couple stole from them after asking for help.

The heartless thieves struck at Fairfield Sports and Social Club in Mid Craigie, stealing a new petrol strimmer bought to prepare football pitches for youth games after lockdown.

Director Jim Sorrie said the incident happened around 4pm on Thursday when a young couple turned up at the club’s larder at Drumgeith pavilion asking for emergency food.

Jim said: “Our volunteer went inside the pavilion to gather together a food parcel for them, and when he came back outside he noticed that the petrol strimmer we have just bought was gone.

“The strimmer had been sitting just at the entrance to the pavilion as it was away to be used.”

He continued: “We only bought it last week at a cost of £120 to start clearing the football pitches to let the kids get back on them.

“It’s pretty dreadful to think that someone we were trying to help could steal from us like this.”

Fairfield Community Sports Club hub officer John Cairney said the team normally knew everyone who came to the larder, but no-one recognised this couple.

He said: “I can’t believe someone could do this. It’s absolutely disgusting.

“Everyone is doing what they can for the community and this happens.

“I don’t know if this was planned or opportune but we are very upset.”

Back in May the club began a food larder at the pavilion, where locals in need could pick up supplies each Tuesday and Thursday.

Since then hundreds of local families who might otherwise have had to go without have been supported by the larder.

Ginny Lawson, manager of the Brooksbank Centre in Mid Craigie, said: “It’s just shameful that a tiny minority could steal from a group while they were being assisted with free food.

“The vast majority of people have been fantastic and showed gratitude through cards and kind messages to groups serving the community.”

The matter will be reported to the police, and Ginny believes there is a very good chance the strimmer – and the culprits – will be found.

She said: “The strimmer will likely be sold locally. I trust the good people of Dundee to identify and report the thieves to the police.

“Community work is so much harder when trust is questioned.

“We should not let this single incident ruin the community solidarity that has been built up over the last few months.”