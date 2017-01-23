A Tayside man has raised £670 to thank the coronary care unit at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for the care he received.

George Cook celebrated his 70th birthday and, instead of gifts, he invited friends and family to donate money to the Coronary Care Unit.

He said: “I had a heart attack in July, so when my birthday came round, my wife Jenny and I decided to raise money for the coronary care unit to say ‘thank you’ for the magnificent care I received.

“Without the staff there, I wouldn’t be here today. I’d also like to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who helped us raise the £670.”

Picture shows senior charge nurse Christine Freel accepting the cheque from George and Jenny as coronary care unit staff look on.