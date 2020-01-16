Heartbroken parents pay tribute to ‘happy and giggly’ Ruby Stewart following youngster’s death

The heartbroken parents of young Ruby Stewart have described the dream holiday they spent with their “happy and giggly” daughter before she died.

Ruby, who had been battling stage four alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma since 2017, died of pneumonia just weeks after returning from her special Christmas trip to Lapland.

Along with mum and dad, Claire and Andy, Ruby, from Inchture, travelled to the Finnish resort – but it was on her way home from holiday that her health began to deteriorate as she started feeling unwell during the journey.

She was admitted to the high dependency unit in Ninewells with a collapsed lung and suspected pneumonia just days after her return home before being transferred to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit in Edinburgh.

During her hospital stay, and following several scans by doctors, as well as the confirmation she was suffering from pneumonia it was discovered Ruby’s cancer had also spread behind both of her eyes.

Mum Claire explained: “The thing that had become apparent, probably around the time we were in Lapland, was that one of her eyes was a lot bigger than the other.

“Ruby had a scan while she was in hospital, and they confirmed that her cancer had spread to behind both of her eyes.

“So if she hadn’t lost her life to pneumonia, she would have had to have a lot more treatment, because her cancer had spread, which is not something that we would have wanted for her.”

Ruby spent Christmas in hospital in Edinburgh with her parents and family – and managed another visit from Santa while she was there.

She had also had the chance to meet him in Lapland, which Claire insists was a magical trip for all the family.

She said: “Ruby loved Lapland, she probably wasn’t as well as we would have liked her to have been.

“She still managed to have lots of laughs and do all the things that we had planned to do, she got to meet Santa, she got to meet huskies, go on a husky ride, meet reindeer, feed a moose, sledging, those were the main things.

“It was just nice to be away the three of us together for the last time.”

Tributes poured in across social media in following Ruby’s death on January 3.

The keen dancer and swimmer was a popular figure in her own hometown as well as further afield.

During her final months, Ruby had worked with copywriter Kevin Anderson to make a book called The Unicorn with the Ruby Horn.

Claire added: “There are a lot of words that people use the most to describe her like happy, funny, brave, bubbly, sassy, bright, kind, caring, beautiful.

“She was all of those things, but to us she was just Ruby.

“She has inspired so many people that haven’t even met her. It’s hard to comprehend really for us how much reach she has had and how many people she has touched, we are immensely proud of her.

“I think the main thing for us was she was just happy, she was so happy, daft, giggly and funny. I think what we will remember the most about her is just having fun.

“We are immensely proud of her and we are going to miss her. But we are going to do everything we can to keep her memory alive.”

A celebration of Ruby’s life will be held in Inchture Parish Church on Friday January 19 at 2.30pm.

Donations at the church can be made to Ward 29, Ninewells Hospital where Ruby was looked after. Those attending are asked to wear something pink.