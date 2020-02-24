Heartbroken owners plea for help in tracing dog swept away in River Tay accident

A plea has been made for help in finding a beloved pet, after the dog fell into the River Tay and was swept away by the tide.

The accident took place in Dunkeld in Perthshire around 5.45pm yesterday, with the Border Terrier’s owners “heartbroken” by the accident.

Posting on the Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross Facebook page, moderators said: “This wee sweetheart is Tilly and today at 5.45PM she was involved in an accident by falling into the River Tay in Dunkeld, Perthshire.

“She was standing near the river by the main bridge going into Dunkeld (Birnam side) when she lost her footing and fell into the water and was swept away.

“Her mum followed Tilly as far as she could before she lost sight of her. Tilly is six years old, is chipped and was wearing a collar with ID tag.

© DC Thomson

“Tilly’s mum as you can imagine is heartbroken by what’s happened. We would appreciate if everyone could share wee Tilly’s appeal and please get in touch right away if you have any information.

“A volunteer went out with equipment last night to search for her but sadly nothing was picked up. We are going out today to continue the search.

“I can’t stress this enough, if you wish to help then please be so, so careful.

© Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross Scotland/Facebook

“The banking is treacherous in places that I don’t want anyone to put themselves in a dangerous position.”

The post said the search party had taken advice from a local ghillie about places to look for Tilly, but so far, no one had managed to trace her.

Anyone who has information about Tilly’s whereabouts should call 07432 368 792.