Heartbroken mum aims to give dad who died on local road ‘the send-off he deserves’

Tributes have been paid to a man who died in an accident on a local road on Hogmanay.

Father-of-two Ryan Dorrill, 25, was fatally injured when his car left the carriageway on the A915 Standing Stane Road, Fife, on Monday morning.

His mother Susan Frearson, who has relocated to Greece, was abroad when the tragedy happened and managed to get a flight back from Corfu on Wednesday.

She wrote: “It is with great sadness I received a call today to say Ryan had tragically lost his life.

“All the family and Ryan’s partner Amy, and Ryan’s kids would like to thank everyone for the messages and calls and we would respect some privacy to come to terms with the devastating news.”

Tributes were paid to Ryan on Facebook.

Caz Morrison wrote: “I am absolutely devastated for you all. Ryan was a lovely young man and a credit to you. Sending you all our love.”

Susan has set up a crowdfunding page to “give Ryan the send off he deserves”. So far, £265 of the £1,000 fundraising goal had been raised.

The crash happened at 10am. Officers closed the A915 between Boreland Road, Dysart and the B930 Percival Road in Muiredge for investigations to take place.