Heartbroken Dundee husband pays tribute to wife who died suddenly in India

A heartbroken husband has paid tribute to his wife after she died in her sleep during a dream holiday in India.

Vivien Cameron, 62, was in Indian city Goa for a three month vacation when she began to feel unwell just days into the trip.

After going to bed early one night, devastated husband Frank woke up to find his wife unresponsive beside him.

In a desperate attempt to save Vivien, Frank carried out emergency CPR and mouth to mouth himself before calling for an ambulance, but nothing could be done to save her.

Frank said: “It was too late. Vivien had passed away in her sleep lying beside me and there was nothing anyone could do.”

A post mortem later revealed Vivien died of pneumonia, while an abscess was also discovered on her lung.

The couple had travelled to Goa on Hogmanay, looking forward to a long break which would see them return in March.

It had been the dream holiday the couple had expected for the first few days, before Vivien began to feel unwell during a walk on the beach.

Frank said: “She hadn’t been feeling well for a couple of days but put it down to having had too much sun.

“Then the next night she became wheezy and we didn’t go out. Vivien went off to bed around 11pm and I followed shortly after.

“I woke up at 2.30am on the morning of January 12 and Vivien was gone.”

Frank returned to Scotland on January 17 and Vivien’s body arrived on January 23.

She is now at a rest rooms in Dundee, with her funeral to be held on February 5.

Her death came less than a year since Vivien’s mum, Nan Macphail, had died suddenly while the couple were on holiday.

Frank said: “This is all so hard to come to terms with. One minute she was there, the next she was gone.

“Vivien had a lovely smile and the best laugh I have ever heard. She loved to travel and socialise, she was also a great cook.

“After we both took early retirement, we travelled all over the world – she really loved India.”

The couple first got together in 1981, but didn’t marry until November 1996 after Vivien proposed to Frank during leap year.

She had left Kirkton High School in 1976 and graduated as a nurse in 1980.

Vivien worked as a Dundee Royal Infirmary, before going on to work at Ninewells Hospital.

Frank told how his wife battled throat cancer in 2001 before returning to work as a TB nurse and then in the complaints department.

In 2005, she helped organise the surgery at the G4 Summit at Gleneagles and met President George Bush after he had to go for treatment for minor injuries when he fell off his bike.

Frank said: “Vivien was more upset for a police man who had sustained a broken leg than the president who had only minor cuts and bruises.”

Vivien’s act of bravery during life or death flight back from Portugal

Vivien was travelling home from holiday in Portugal with friends when she became involved in a life or death drama in 1993.

She was on a flight from Faro to Edinburgh when an elderly woman collapsed at the front of the plane.

Vivien and her friend, Dundee Royal Infirmary staff nurse Liz Kay, offered to help the two doctors who were already assisting.

At the time, Vivien said that after 10 minutes of constant resuscitation the lady started breathing on her own again.

She said: “The flight was very bumpy, the weather was terrible and I thought it was better to divert the flight and seek further medical help.

“Although we landed at Bournemouth and it only meant an hour off the flight time, it was an hour that could have made the difference between life and death for our patient.”

Vivien said the pilot radioed ahead for an ambulance and about half an hour later the plane landed.

Paramedics boarded, attached a drip and the woman was rushed to hospital.

Vivien said at the time: “I am very pleased that the woman lived and that I played even a small part in that.”

Frank recalled that Vivien was very happy to have been able to help the woman.

He said: “One of the doctors on the flight was an anaesthetist which Vivien said was the best thing possible for the woman.”