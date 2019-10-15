Heartbroken Dundee woman Rebecca begs: ‘Please don’t let my beloved dog die’

The race is on to raise enough money to save the life of a beloved pet pooch.

Yorkshire terrier Millie appears to be suffering from a serious heart condition that, if left untreated, could prove fatal.

Now her desperate owner has issued a plea for help and has set up a fundraising page to collect money for a crucial scan that could help to save Millie’s life.

Rebecca McIntosh, 25, from Broughty Ferry, said her worst fear is that her pet could die before she finds out what is wrong.

Rebecca, a sales assistant at Marks & Spencer, who also studies dog grooming at Dundee and Angus College, said Millie had become unwell last weekend.

She said: “Millie, who is only 18 months old, was really ill over the weekend.

“She was really poorly, so I took her along to the vet to be checked over.

“It seems she may have a heart condition and we have been advised she will need an MRI scan to further investigate her condition.

“If Millie does not have this scan we will not be able to diagnose what is actually wrong with her.

“If we can’t diagnose what’s wrong with her, the vet won’t know how to treat her and my worst fear is that she will die.

“I would really appreciate any donation anyone can give to help me get her the scan she needs.”

Rebecca added: “I am heartbroken and really worried about what is going to happen to her.

“At the moment I am no further forward in knowing what is wrong with Millie.

“The vet has told me that without a scan it is unlikely that we will ever find out what is wrong with her.”

By going public with her appeal, Rebecca is hopeful more people will help her

She added: “I just hope that people read my story and donate what they can to help save Millie’s life.

“I am so grateful to everyone who has helped me already but sadly, if I’m to afford the scan, I’m going to need much more.”

Rebecca said she has set a target of £3,500 to cover all vet bills, including the critical scan.

She has raised only £105 so far .

Rebecca added: “The sooner I can raise the money the better Millie’s chances will be of a diagnosis and successful treatment.”