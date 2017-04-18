A heartbroken Dundee woman today told how drugs had “wiped out” her family — after her sister died of a suspected overdose.

Jamie Dunnigan’s sister Audrey, of Lochee, was found dead earlier this month at the age of 37.

She now faces having to bury Audrey next to their dad Jim, who died earlier this year through a combination of drink and drugs, in a pauper’s grave.

Jamie says she has lost eight family members in total — including her mum Audrey Macleod, her gran and grandad, and two uncles — and claims all of their deaths have been linked to illicit substances.

The 36-year-old, whose family originally hails from St Mary’s, was told of her sister’s death after police turned up at her door in Ardler to break the sad news.

She told the Tele today: “I’m utterly devastated. It looks like Audrey died because of a drugs overdose.

“I think it was accidental but I’m still waiting to hear.”

Jamie — who is on a methadone programme herself — said that although her sister had tried to come off drugs on several occasions, she was known to inject heroin.

She says that neither of them had ever got over the death of their mum from an overdose in 2011, aged just 51.

“When our mum died it was just awful,” Jamie said.

“I carried out CPR on her but by that time it was too late — she had already gone and there was nothing I could do to save her.

“Drugs have robbed me of my family and I now feel so utterly alone and lost. I don’t know where to turn for help but I’m determined to stay strong.

“My story is one of a Dundee family that has been wiped out because of drugs and I want to speak out so other families can hopefully avoid the nightmare I have had.

“Drugs have always played a major part in my life and it needs to end here.

“The only thing that is keeping me sane now is my children and I’m going to do everything I can to protect them and keep them safe.”

Jamie said she remembered both her mum and dad drinking and taking drugs as she and Audrey were growing up.

She continued: “I actually remember standing at the door of our house selling drugs as a really young child.

“No child should have to do that or live like that.

“Even my grandparents used to take drugs.

“It was normal to us. Now I know it’s definitely not normal. I’m making sure my children, Marcus, 6, and Shannon, 19, never turn to drugs.”

Jamie said that although drugs were her sister’s demon, she was a happy woman who loved socialising and being with other people.

“Although there were lots of bad times, there were loads of really happy times too,” said Jamie.

“I love to think back to when mum, Audrey and I used to go berry picking in Blairgowrie when we were children.

“Those used to be really happy days.

“Now I can’t even afford to bury her properly and she’s going to have to go beside our dad in the pauper’s grave at Birkhill Cemetery.”