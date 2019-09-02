Heartbroken Dundee mum ‘wants to punch’ whoever vandalised daughter’s grave

A heartbroken mum has said she’d “like to punch” the callous vandal who desecrated her young daughter’s grave.

Carol Hunter branded the culprits who had destroyed the fairy lights at her daughter Michaela’s final resting place at Birkhill Cemetery as “scum” and “cowards”.

She says it is the second time the grave has been targeted by vandals and thieves.

© Supplied

Carol said: “I would like to get hold of them and punch them. They’re pieces of scum – why do this to Michaela’s things?

“I was fixing her grave and lighting her candles. We had put up new fairy lights but they weren’t working and I couldn’t understand why.

“It was then we discovered that some sick piece of scum had cut the wires.

“I feel like I can’t give Michaela things without them getting touched.”

© Supplied

Carol added: “This is the second time that Michaela’s grave has been targeted.

“In November 2017 thieves stole lanterns we had put up for Halloween.”

Carol said: “I just don’t understand how anyone can steal or destroy items at the grave of a child. It is beyond me and it is disgusting.

“If anyone has problems with us don’t take it out on our Michaela. The person or people who did this are just total cowards.”

Michaela died on Boxing Day 2015, aged just five, after a three-year battle with cancer.

Her life was turned upside down at age two following a series of tests after she became ill.

Doctors found tumours and said she was suffering from AT/RT (atypical teratoid/rhabdoid tumour) — a rare cancer.

The illness is characterised by fast-growing tumours in the brain and spinal cord and Michaela began gruelling chemotherapy treatments.

In June 2015 doctors said Michaela would live only another eight weeks, but she battled on until Boxing Day.

She was buried early in January 2016.

Hundreds of mourners attended her funeral to pay their last respects.