‘Heartbreaking tragedy’ – Tributes paid after two pub workers die in Fife horror smash

Tributes have been paid to pub staff who died in a horrific crash in the early hours of yesterday morning.

While police have yet to officially name the crash victims, they have been named locally as Danny Allardyce and Terry Thornber, who both worked at Agenda in Leven.

The popular pub, situated near the crash site on Barron Terrace, had just re-opened on Wednesday.

According to residents, the car had left the road, colliding with one parked car on the street before crashing through a wall and then hitting a block of disused flats at around 3am.

One neighbour, who declined to be named said: “The noise of it – I thought a bomb had gone off. I had been sleeping and got my clothes on to go outside.

“There must have been 50-odd police on the scene eventually, who had come from all over – Fife, Dundee, Glasgow. The fire brigade and ambulance were there as well.

“I couldn’t believe it. Car parts were strewn across the fronts of three neighbouring properties.”

Councillor Colin Davidson told the Tele the community was in mourning as a result of the tragedy.

He said: “I knew the two boys well and just recently visited them because they had played such an important part in Leven’s coronavirus efforts during lockdown.

“They helped cook and deliver 200 meals a week out of Agenda to give to the local community. Nice, nice laddies. It’s a heartbreaking tragedy.”

Management at Agenda closed the pub’s doors yesterday due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Leven publican Lee Murray, who formerly ran Agenda spoke to the Tele shortly after visiting the team there.

He said: “They are absolutely traumatised as a result of this.

“I’ve known Danny since I employed him when he was 14 years old and I was devastated to hear the news this morning.

“Danny was embedded in the pub industry here, earning his stripes to reach management level.

“He was a phenomenal barman, a phenomenal worker, and was known by so many people in Levenmouth.

“Tragically his mum – Linda – died from cancer just last year.

“Danny was so full of life, full of mischief and he would do anything to help anyone. A really good lad. His loss is an awful tragedy.”

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to Barron Terrace, on the Windygates Road, shortly after 3am.

Police closed the road and traffic was diverted. A building had partially collapsed and work was carried out to make the structure sound.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they had assisted during the incident.

She said: “We were called to a building fire Barron Terrace at 3.04am. A car had struck the building.”