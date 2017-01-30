The partner of a Dundee man has spoken of the horrifying moment he battled to try to save the life of his dying husband.

Paul Clark, 34, originally of the Mid Craigie area of Dundee, had been sleeping on the couch at his home when husband Christopher Clark, 26, realised he had stopped breathing.

Christopher phoned the ambulance service and performed CPR until paramedics arrived — however, nothing could be done.

A post-mortem examination has revealed Paul died due to complications of porphyria — a rare genetic disorder that Paul was diagnosed with which causes symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting and mental disturbances. Christopher was unable to work as he was a full-time carer for Paul, so he is now asking for anyone who can help towards paying for his husband’s funeral to donate to an online fundraising page.

Christopher, who married Paul two years ago, said: “He had been really unwell over the last couple of months. He couldn’t do anything.

“On Saturday (January 21), he said he wasn’t feeling well. He then spent all day on Sunday asleep.

“When I got up at 11.30pm to get him to come to bed, that’s when he wasn’t moving.

“I tried to wake him up but he had stopped breathing. I had to start CPR in the house and then the paramedics took over.

“Ninewells were wanting him in but once he was in the ambulance they decided not to.

“There was nothing they could do. To be honest, I think he was away before I even got there.”

Paul was diagnosed with acute intermittent porphyria at the age of 17 and the condition had deteriorated over the years.

Christopher said: “I didn’t expect him to go so soon but he had been getting tremors and losing his memory.

“He shook so badly I had to give him a travel mug for his cup of tea, otherwise he would spill it.

“The doctors were trying to find out what was going on and he had been for a brain scan last week and was due for a full body one on February 2. We had yet to hear what the results were of the brain scan.”

Christopher is still coming to terms with the loss of his husband, who had left Dundee in November 2013 to get away from the drug scene.

He moved to Brechin, where he died in the early hours of Monday.

Paul, a former Mossgiel Primary School pupil, was introduced to drugs at the age of 13 and had gone on to use heroin when he was older.

Christopher said: “He had come a long way and really turned his life around. He loved living in Brechin

“We will always love him and he’ll never be far from our thoughts.

“I just want to thank Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service. Angus Carers did so much for Paul over the years as well.

“And to the people who have already donated so far, I want to say how grateful I am to them.”

Donations can be made at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/christopher-clark. The target is £2,500, with about £440 raised already.

A date has yet to be set for Paul’s funeral.