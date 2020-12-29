A Tayside man is encouraging people to become organ donors after a heart transplant saved his life 28 years ago.

Alex Brown, 81, was told he was terminally ill after suffering three heart attacks in just six years, until he was given a life-saving heart transplant.

After being able to turn his life around because of the operation, the Tealing man now wants to encourage others to become organ donors themselves.

Alex, who was born in Tealing, said: “I had three heart attacks over the period of six years up until 1991.

“I was in and out of hospital after the last heart attack and then my cardiologist said there was nothing more that could be done so I was put in for a transplant.

“A new clinic for transplants had opened up in Glasgow Royal Infirmary in 1991 and for the first time transplants could be done in Scotland.

“I was number 20 and I would have died if not because I was terminally ill at the time.

“Before I got the transplant I was not worth anything because after the last heart attack I had no energy and I couldn’t do anything.

“I was in hospital for just over two weeks and it was like getting a new life back.

“Now because of my age everything is falling to bits apart from my heart.”

Able to enjoy Christmas for the first time in years

Alex, who served in the army in Germany, England and Scotland from 1958 until 1980, now wants others to consider becoming organ donors so others can have similar life-saving operations.

He added: “If you are a donor and you die and your family says no to transplants it should be set in stone that the donor gets to decide.

“People are pushing for more donors because people are dying every year on the transplant waiting lists.

“To get a transplant you need to be compatible with the donor’s age, height, weight and metabolism.

“I was lucky but so many people are told there is a heart there for them and then when they come in they find out it is incompatible and everything has to be cancelled.

“It was the greatest thing in the world for me to get my heart transplant in 1992.

“After getting that I was able to enjoy Christmas for the first time in years.”

From March 26 in Scotland, if you have not recorded a donation decision, it may be assumed you are willing to donate your organs and tissue for transplantation.

This is commonly referred to as an “opt out” system though before then people can still sign up to be organ donors.

For more information, visit the Organ Donation Scotland website.