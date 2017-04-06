A Dundee man who was diagnosed with a serious heart condition aged just 21 has been nominated for a Heart Hero award.

The awards recognise and celebrate the British Heart Foundation Scotland’s supporters, fundraisers, volunteers and partners who have made an exceptional contribution to the fight for every heartbeat.

Ross Peters has been nominated in the inspiration award category for his bravery and dedication to raising awareness and understanding about BHF Scotland’s vital work.

He was diagnosed with an inherited heart condition and was told he would need a transplant. Since then, Ross has helped BHF Scotland raise awareness around inherited heart conditions by sharing his story in the media and his confidence continues to inspire those around him.

James Cant, director at BHF Scotland, said: “Ross has turned his diagnosis into a force for good and continues to raise awareness at every opportunity for BHF Scotland. He is a perfect example of the extraordinary contribution made by our supporters.”

To vote for Ross, visit bhf.org.uk/heartheroes.