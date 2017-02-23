The number of people in Dundee killed by heart disease has risen by almost a fifth in three years to nearly one every single day.

New figures from NHS Scotland revealed that the number of deaths from heart attacks, heart failures or coronary heart disease (CHD) has risen by 19.2% from 280 in 2013 to 334 in 2015.

It’s the highest level reported in six years, above the national average and equivalent to 0.91 deaths a day.

The majority of deaths, 72.1%, were caused by CHD.

Heart attacks were ascertained as the cause in 105 deaths, and heart failure in 17.

The number of deaths is equivalent to 257.7 per 100,000 people living in the city, and Dundee did not stack up well against its neighbours in Tayside.

In Angus, there were 259 deaths in 2015, equivalent to 212.1 deaths per 100,000 in the region, while in Perth and Kinross there were 311 deaths from heart disease in the same year, equivalent to 188.2 per 100,000.

Nationally, the number of deaths from heart disease is also up, but only by around 2%, and the number of deaths per 100,000 people is far below Dundee’s level.

In addition, the number of people treated in hospital for heart disease in the city has risen by 11% in the last three years, higher than in neighbouring local authorities.

Over a third of admissions last year were for emergency reasons.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said in areas where there is higher deprivation, people have a higher chance of poorer health — but that they could improve their prospects by quitting smoking, improving their diet and reducing their alcohol intake.

She added: “These health inequalities caused by poverty can have an overwhelming effect on people’s lives causing constant stress, long-term physical ill health, poor mental health and even earlier death for some people living in our poorest communities.”

James Cant, director of the British Heart Foundation Scotland, said the overall trend was that fewer people were dying from heart disease.

He said: “The figures for Dundee city do show an increase in deaths from heart disease in 2015, which reflects the picture in Scotland, but the long-term trend continues where fewer people die from heart disease.

“We’ve worked closely with NHS Tayside and other partners over the years to improve the health of people in the city, and we’re currently spending £5m on world-class heart research in Dundee, as part of a £63m investment in Scotland, to find new diagnoses and treatments to help people suffering with, and to avoid, heart disease.”

CHD generally affects more men than women, although from the age of 50 the chances of developing the condition are similar for both sexes.