University of Dundee comic about Fibromyalgia gets Spanish translation

The worldwide success of a University of Dundee comic has led to a Spanish version of the publication being launched.

Fibromyalgia and Us: Living with Fibromyalgia, was created to raise awareness of the common but poorly understood medical condition in December 2017.

The comic was created by writers, artists and health professionals from the university and NHS Tayside, in conjunction with those living with the condition. It has been downloaded about 13,000 times since it was published and two thousand paper copies are also in circulation.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The comic explores the long-term condition which can often cause intense pain and/or fatigue all over the body and the impact it can have on individual patients and their families.

The Spanish version, La Fibromialgia y nosotros: Vivir con Fibromialgia, was created in order to increase the impact that the comic has around the globe, according to Divya Jindal-Snape, professor of education, inclusion and life transitions at the university.

She said: “Since the comic was first published, we have had a lot of interest from around the world and people were asking whether it would be available in another language.

© Supplied

“When we received funding to produce a new version, I conducted a poll on Twitter to see which language would be most popular and Spanish was the clear winner.

“The comic was designed with the purpose of raising awareness of fibromyalgia among professionals, families, and communities. “Spanish is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world so hopefully this will help people living with fibromyalgia across the globe.

“As someone with fibromyalgia myself, I am aware of the lack of understanding of this condition.

“This comic has been vital in giving a voice to others like myself through the visualisation of the condition and its impact on people and families.

“We have had excellent feedback from the fibromyalgia community and healthcare professionals about the usefulness of this comic.

“It illustrates the ongoing life transitions of those who have fibromyalgia as well as its impact on significant others.”