Health secretary Shona Robison visited Ninewells Hospital to meet a group of NHS Tayside modern apprentices.

Ms Robison met current and former modern apprentices from a range of departments and specialities, including estates, blood sciences, medical physics, health and social care and the Tayside Orthopaedic and Rehabilitation Technology (Tort) centre.

NHS Tayside has supported a significant number of female apprentices into science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) apprenticeships.