Health secretary calls for ‘robust’ probe into claim NHS boss had sex in office

A senior NHS Tayside director is under investigation over claims he was caught having sex in his office, the Tele can reveal.

An internal probe has been opened at the health board after allegations of improper conduct against Dr Drew Walker, director of public health, first surfaced last month.

He is reported to have had sex with a woman in his office and is said to have been caught when a colleague walked in.

Married Dr Walker, 64, is one of the highest earners in the NHS in Scotland and earns more than the first minister. He could face sanctions if the allegations are proven.

The inquiry is being conducted at the highest level within NHS Tayside. Jeane Freeman, the cabinet secretary for health and sport, has also been made aware of the ongoing investigation.

A source told the Tele: “He was caught by a colleague who walked in unannounced and found him in the act.

“He hasn’t been taken off of duties or anything but the investigation is being handled at the highest level.

“Grant Archibald (NHS Tayside’s chief executive) is aware, as are a number of members of the NHS Tayside board.

“It is very unprofessional behaviour for someone on his wage and of his status.”

Dr Walker has not been suspended while the allegations are being investigated.

However, it is believed he has been attending fewer meetings since the probe began.

Despite that, while a number of NHS Tayside board members are aware of the allegations, the incident has largely been hushed up by the health board while it carries out a full investigation.

The Tele has spoken to several other board members and other local figures with links to NHS Tayside. Many said they were unaware of the allegations.

But a spokeswoman for the Scottish Government confirmed that Ms Freeman had been alerted to the probe into Dr Walker and expected “robust” inquiries to be carried out.

The spokeswoman said: “The cabinet secretary has been made aware of these allegations, which are a matter for NHS Tayside.

“We expect the board to investigate any such allegations robustly and to take any necessary action, in line with their findings.”

Dr Walker, who is based at Dundee’s Kings Cross Hospital, has served as director of public health since 2000.

He previously held the same position at NHS Ayrshire and Arran for nine years.

An expert on public health, he sits on a parliamentary group that aims to improve public health and is vice-chairman of the charity Alcohol Focus Scotland.

He is also an honorary senior lecturer at the University of Dundee.

He faced criticism from the Dundee Drugs Commission after he stepped down from the Dundee Alcohol and Drug Partnership last summer, citing “competing work priorities”.

In March last year he was found to be one of the highest earners in NHS Scotland, earning a salary of between £185,000 and £190,000.

By comparison, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to earn a salary of £155,680 in 2019-20.

Tayside health bosses have declined to answer several questions about the investigation into Dr Walker.

To date, they have refused to publicly acknowledge that the public health expert is under the spotlight.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “We do not comment on matters relating to individual members of staff.”

The Tele attempted to contact Dr Walker directly at his home in Angus.

He did not respond to a request for comment.