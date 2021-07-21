‘Health hazard’ Burntisland public toilets spark call for action

Videos of a ‘health hazard’ public toilet in Burntisland have led to cries for help as the town sees an influx of visitors.

Images and footage shared by local councillor Gordon Langlands showed toilets out of order and overflowing bins at a public toilet in Burntisland this week.

One local branded the loos a “health hazard”, whilst Mr Langlands said more support was needed from Fife Council.

The council said more people than usual had visited the town, with people from across Scotland flocking to Burntisland Funfair.

Mr Langlands said facilities in Burntisland had been “overwhelmed” as people enjoyed days out after lockdown.

“The good weather, Glasgow Fair plus the return of the shows have resulted in the facilities in Burntisland being overwhelmed,” he said.

“It’s as if we are having a market day every day for the six weeks of the shows.

“I am pleased to see the showmen getting stuck in and doing a great job with their Covid-19 arrangements but Fife Council needs to man and clean the public toilets more regularly, plus provide extra rubbish bins.”

Mr Langlands said he thought the council was “playing catch-up” with a lack of planning for the influx of visitors.

“They quickly need to get more boots on the ground including traffic wardens to make a visit to Burntisland a pleasure and not an ordeal,” he said.

More visitors

Ken Gourlay, the council’s head of assets, transportation and environment, said: “Following an unusually hot and sunny spell, and the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, we’ve seen more people than usual visit the Kingdom’s tourist attractions as well as our coastal towns and villages.

“With an increase in people, there comes an increase in demand for services, such as toilets, litter bins, parking etc.

“At Burntisland, we’re looking at a number of solutions with the Showmen’s Guild, to resolve the challenges – in particular, the toilets – that the increase in people enjoying the fair brings.”

Visitors play part

Mr Gourlay added there are ways members of the public can help ease the strain.

“It would be much appreciated if you need to use a bin, but it’s full, that you look for another, or take your rubbish home with you,” he said.

“Similarly, please follow the signs for the official car parks and park considerately.

“Where you can, please also make full use of public transport. Burntisland is well served by buses and trains.”