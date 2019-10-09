Health concerns after rubbish left to pile up at Dundee city centre bins

A homeowner has claimed overflowing waste bins are posing a health hazard to residents living in a city centre development.

Alan Young, 52, has hit out at the state the communal bins at the Bonnethill Place residential property in Victoria Road, branding their current condition “disgraceful”.

He said: “There is rubbish all over the place by the bins at the back of the old mill.

“We have had all sorts of disgusting items, ranging from sanitary items and dirty nappies to food waste and glass.

“It also seems to be the case that when people move out they think it’s OK just to dump all sorts there as well.

“Some people seem to not want to open the bin and put the rubbish in it.”

Alan thinks there is a chance the rubbish that has been dumped could pose a risk to families in the development.

He said: “There is a mixture of people living here and that includes young families.

“There is a family two doors down from me that has a toddler and it’s not nice for them to see this.”

Alan added: “Parents will keep an eye on their kids but you never know what could happen. It’s unbelievable really.”

There is also concern the overflowing bins could put people off wanting to live in the area.

Alan said: “The bins are actually not far from a kids’ playpark and there are people who walk through there.

“They will see the rubbish and think that it looks awful.

“It’s definitely a health hazard as well.”

Alan is now calling for action to be taken before the situation gets worse, adding: “We have had to suffer the sight of this waste for weeks.”

A city council spokesman said: “We are checking out the location.

“We would encourage the residents to use the full range of recycling bins available to them to cut down on the amount of general waste.

“These are blue for paper and card, and burgundy for metals, plastic and cartons.

“There is a separate bin for food waste.

“Additionally, there is also a bulky uplift service available to help them dispose of larger household items.”