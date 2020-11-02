Health bosses plea with Dundee residents to stick to coronavirus rules

Residents across Tayside are being urged to stick with coronavirus rules as Dundee enters level three lockdown.

The plea was made at a meeting of the NHS Tayside Board following the first minister’s announcement, which comes into effect today.

The restriction will sees cafes, pubs and restaurants closing at 6pm and not being allowed to serve alcohol.

On top of this, a ban has been placed on hotel, B&B and self catering accommodation non-essential use, and non-essential travel

Speaking at the meeting Grant Archibald, chief executive of NHS Tayside, said: “We have 60 confirmed cases of Covid-19 [in hospital] across Tayside which is a marked increase.

“This includes seven patients in HDU and four in ITU – that wasn’t even the case five days ago, it is a fast moving environment and we want to protect the health of the public.

“This is not as bad as other health boards in the central belt but we have seen before how it moves across Scotland.

“We need to wash our hands, wear face masks and observe social distancing, we don’t have a vaccination and we are very far away from herd immunity.

“But we are fortunate the people of Tayside have behaved in such an exemplary manner and we have stayed ahead of this.

“We are 220 odd days into this and we need to be careful with how we engage with the public because they have been fantastic.

“It has been hard for people who can’t go and see their relatives, carers who are isolated with unwell people and people not getting full pay – it is difficult and we can’t tell you when this is going to end.

“I have not seen my boys for nine weeks, and if that is a grandparent yet to see a newborn baby then that is very hard.

“We need to be supportive and work together because we all have to put up with something that is unprecedented.”

Dr Emma Fletcher, interim director of public health at NHS Tayside, said: “It is so important to follow all the advice to stop the infection spreading further and we are so grateful to everyone who does.

“There will be some exceptionally challenging few months with fatigue and sadness.

“The virus spreads when we are mixing close together indoors where there is a lack of ventilation and outdoors is much safer because the virus doesn’t linger in the air so much.

“If it has not directly impacted on someone it can be difficult to follow and it might not be at the forefront of people’s minds.

“But as the virus escalates it will impact on more people and their behaviour will change but we need to stay ahead of that.

“We will come out of this and life will go back to normal, but for the time being, stick with it.”