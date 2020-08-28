Health bosses say mental health recruitment is a priority

Health bosses have insisted staffing mental health services continues to be a priority – after being criticised for only advertising two nursing posts.

Board members were told at a meeting on Thursday that work had begun to try and encourage more qualified doctors to take up posts as mental health consultants.

Keith Russell, associate nurse director for mental health and learning disabilities at NHS Tayside, said: “For recruiting psychiatrists we still have significant work to do in recruitment to get to the required numbers.

“There are 57 newly qualified nurses joining us in September or October, recruited from the universities.

“I think we need to make sure our workforce reflects the clinical needs, and nursing is part of that.

“We are also on track for the next three advanced nursing practitioners to start training, funded by four consultant psychiatry posts to try and rebalance the workforce.”

But Jenny Alexander, employee director at the health board, asked why so few mental health nursing posts were being advertised.

She said: “I am aware of student nurses joining us because some have come in already because of Covid-19.

“But NHS Tayside is only advertising for two registered mental health nurse posts and with a lot of vacancies, I would have thought it standard to have continuous adverts for registered mental health nurses.”

Grant Archibald, the health board’s chief executive, said the lessons learned from recruitment in mental health could be used to tackle high vacancy numbers in other areas of need, such as cancer care and urology.

Health bosses at the meeting also urged as many people as possible to take up a flu vaccine this year, saying it was “more important than ever” to be protected from the seasonal virus during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Drew Walker, who is about to retire as director of public health at NHS Tayside, said: “It will be a particularly important challenge for us this flu season.

“It is always a challenge to get uptake as high as it should be because it is a safe and effective vaccine.

“I would encourage anyone in the NHS, social care workforce, vulnerable population or older population to take up the opportunity of a flu vaccine this year because it is more important than ever to take this.

“The programme starts in late September and I hope to see increases in all groups gaining the protection that is available to them.”