Health bosses praise staff as capacity freed up to aid fight against coronavirus

Health bosses have praised staff for ensuring delayed discharges have plummeted by more than 70% as they strive to free up capacity for Covid-19 patients.

As part of the national response to the outbreak, the Scottish Government asked all Health and Social Care Partnerships (HSCPs) in Scotland to reduce the number of delayed discharges and free up hospital beds.

Since February there has been a sharp reduction in the number of patients who have been in hospital beds longer than necessary, and are now being cared for at home.

While reducing delayed discharges is a perennial target for the health service, the NHS has said it has been an even greater challenge with the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Speaking on behalf of the three Tayside health and social care partnerships, Vicky Irons, chief officer for Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “The efforts of the integrated discharge teams have resulted in a significant reduction in delays for those who are ready to leave hospital.

“This helps support people to return home as quickly as possible, and protects acute inpatient beds for those requiring urgent care.

“None of this would have been possible without the full support of the extended health and social care partnerships, including care at home services, care homes and families and carers.

“It has been inspiring to work with such dedicated health and social care teams, and to see the frontline in communities come together to provide the essential care and support throughout the pandemic.”