Health boards offer reassurance that there is ‘no evidence’ of coronavirus spreading in schools

Health boards in Tayside and Fife have reassured parents that there is “no evidence” of coronavirus spreading in schools across the regions.

A total of 50 cases in staff, pupils and community contacts across Dundee, Perth and Fife have been confirmed since pupils returned last month.

The majority of these have been in Dundee, where there have been 45 from primary, secondary and nursery schools across the city.

There are also three confirmed cases relating to separate education facilities in Perth and Kinross and one relating to the Queen Anne High School in Dunfermline.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that health officials had found evidence of coronavirus spreading in two high schools in Glasgow.

But health officials here have offered reassurance that there is no sign of the virus spreading between pupils on campus in Tayside and Fife.

Dr Daniel Chandler, Associate Director of Public Health at NHS Tayside said: “Due to the exceptional efforts of our contact tracing colleagues both locally and nationally and our specialised health protection team, we are able to map and investigate all new cases of Covid-19 across Tayside, enabling quick public health action to reduce onward transmission.

“This mapping and investigation of cases shows that, although there has been a small number of positive cases in school pupils recently, currently there is no evidence of transmission of the virus in schools.”

NHS Fife also stated that “there continues to be no evidence of any onward transmission within the school at this stage and the risk to pupils and staff remains low.”

Speaking on the case at Queen Anne High School, deputy director of public health, Dr Esther Curnock, said: “NHS Fife’s Health Protection Team have been working closely with our colleagues at Fife Council’s education department to identify any close contacts and we remain satisfied that the risk of contracting coronavirus remains low.

“Our Test and Protect Team are currently in the process of contacting the families of those who have come into close contact with the positive case to provide appropriate public health support and advice.

“We continue to encourage anyone experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, such as a high temperature; a new, continuous cough; or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste, to get tested using the UK Government Citizens’ Portal or by calling 0800 028 2816.”