Health and wellbeing on the timetable for freshers at Dundee school

Health and wellbeing was on the timetable at St John’s High as the school held its annual freshers fayre this week.

The event enabled new S1 pupils to see what extracurricular activities are on offer at the school and also learn about keeping fit and active.

Anya Kettles, principal guidance teacher at St John’s, said: “This is the third year that we’ve organised the event which allows new pupils to sign up for free extracurricular activities.

“All of the clubs are represented at the event and pupils can try some of the activities at the fayre.

“Our young people were also able to access information about health and wellbeing.

“We also invite some of our partner agencies as well as local leisure organisations to have stalls.

“These included Community Learning and Development, Young Carers Project, the NHS, Police Scotland, Hawkhill Harriers, Dundee United, Dundee FC, Foxlake, Leisure & Culture, Dundee Dragons, Active Travel, Ancrum Outdoor Centre, Breakthrough and Active Schools.

“The event is also opened up to the rest of the school at lunchtime to allow older pupils and staff to attend.

“They have the opportunity to find out about health-related issues, take part in sports including wheelchair basketball and even make a smoothie using the smoothie bike.”