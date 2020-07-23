‘Disgraceful’ drunken hospital patient who kicked and spat at Dundee A&E staff is locked up

A drunken hospital patient who spat at accident and emergency staff during a “disgraceful” rampage has been locked up.

Ian Clark was handed the maximum prison sentence after he previously admitted targeting a doctor and nurse at Ninewells back in March.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that they were trying to stop Clark – who had been taken to A&E following a whisky-induced tumble – from lighting a cigarette inside a bay full of oxygen tanks.

His conduct was slammed by Sheriff Tom Hughes, who said: “At that time, NHS staff were under considerable strain and stress because of the work they had to do, looking after seriously ill patients.

“Your behaviour was quite abhorrent.”

© DC Thomson

Clark, 62, was described as being uncooperative at the hospital before becoming verbally abusive.

He was placed in a bay in isolation but turned violent after he was spotted trying to light a cigarette.

Fiscal depute John Richardson said previously: “This caused a certain amount of alarm given the containers and oxygen tanks. A consultant intervenes to take the cigarette off the accused but the accused’s reaction is to kick him on the right leg and spit at him.

“The charge nurse becomes involved and also tries to reason with the accused but says to the nurse he doesn’t care and spits in her direction.”

Police later arrested Clark, who had been restrained by staff. In response to being cautioned and charged, he replied: “Not guilty.”

Clark, of Mauchline Terrace, pleaded guilty to assaulting consultant Barry Klaassen by kicking him on the body and spitting towards him. He also admitted assaulting charge nurse Jennifer Bailie by attempting to spit on her.

© DC Thomson

He appeared via video link from HMP Perth following the preparation of social work reports.

Defence solicitor Ross Bennett said Clark suffers from mental health issues and had been struggling to obtain his full medication while in prison.

The court heard Clark had not shown contrition for his actions within the social work report, with Mr Bennett adding that Clark had become tearful about the prospect of a jail term.

Sheriff Hughes ordered Clark to serve nine months in prison, discounted from 12 months because he pled guilty at the earliest opportunity.

He told Clark: “It appears to be the case you don’t really accept any responsibility.

© DC Thomson

“You were un-cooperative and obstructed the consultant and charge nurse. Even more appallingly, you assaulted both of them.

“You kicked the consultant and spat towards him, which at any time is an absolutely appalling thing to do. You also assaulted the charge nurse.

“The court has an obligation to these people to make sure they can go about their jobs in a safe environment and not be subject to violence and obstruction to the work they are trying to do to help society.”