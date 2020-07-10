Man attacked dad on Christmas Eve in Fife home after accusing him of being in the CIA and a paedophile

A man brutally attacked his 77-year-old father on Christmas Eve – hours after being released for the day from the Carseview Centre.

Robbie Dunn, 33, repeatedly punched and kicked frail Douglas Eaglesham, who uses a walking stick, before stamping on his head during the whisky-fuelled attack.

Dunn had previously made reference to the seven deadly sins and accused his father of being a CIA agent.

After pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court, Dunn was placed on a compulsion order for six months. This means he will be detained at Murray Royal Hospital in Perth for mental health treatment.

The court heard Dunn, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, was made subject to a similar order in October last year.

Dunn was granted a 24-hour day pass to spend Christmas with his father in Dairsie. Prior to the offence, the pair had been shopping in St Andrews but things took a sour turn after Dunn began drinking whisky.

Prosecutor Vicki Bell said: “Some time later in the afternoon, the witness was approached by the accused who shouted about the seven deadly sins. He said his father was a homosexual, a paedophile and a CIA agent. He then punched him to the face causing him to fall over.

“He began kicking him on the head and chest. The assault was said to have lasted around 20 minutes. The accused then said he was going for a nap in his bedroom.”

Police were contacted just before 5pm and noticed the swelling on Mr Eaglesham’s face.

Dunn was arrested and returned to the Carseview Centre after being deemed unfit for police interview.

Mr Eaglesham suffered a haematoma which had to be drained as well as bruising and swelling across his face and ribs.

The court heard that despite his mental health issues, Dunn had the ability to understand the wrongness of his actions.

Dunn pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Eaglesham by punching him on the head and kicking and stamping on his chest and head to his injury on December 24 on High Street, Dairsie.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said three separate psychiatric reports had recommended a compulsion order, which was thereafter imposed by Sheriff Tom Hughes.