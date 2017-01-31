“Mum and dad — thanks for everything. It’s been a while since I spoke to any of you openly… in fact I’m not entirely sure I ever have.”

These are the opening lines from a heart-rending open letter Dundee teenager Chelsea Cameron has written to her parents.

In her letter Chelsea, 18, thanked her parents for everything they had done for her — but the story was not all it seemed.

Speaking to the Tele, Chelsea candidly and movingly revealed how she was forced to cope with drug abuse and criminality from her parents from an early age.

And she told how she had risen above all the heartbreak and devastation she has endured to have some incredible achievements, including going from almost being excluded from Menzieshill High School to becoming head girl.

And, in an incredibly honest interview, Chelsea’s mum Tammy admitted she was “riddled with guilt” about what she had put her daughter through.

She said her drug addiction was all-consuming and had played a part in breaking up her family.

Tammy also said she wanted to say sorry to Chelsea — and let her know how proud she was of her “amazing daughter”.

She said: “No child should have to go through what Chelsea did and live that kind of life.

“I am ashamed and upset at my behaviour and am so sorry and so proud of her.”

Chelsea said that she first became aware of drug-taking within her home aged just seven or eight.

She said that her parents would often take “a lot of drugs” and pass out — although these occasions were rare.

Chelsea said she challenged Tammy and Alexander on their behaviour but they would “lie to me”.

She continued: “I knew they were lying and were telling me stories to cover what they were really doing.

“Despite everything mum did try hard and to some extent I did have a fairly normal childhood and there was always a hot meal to go home to.”

However, Chelsea also has memories of people “banging” on the front door looking for drugs money.

She said: “I also remember the police coming to the door looking for my dad.”

When she was 14 things took a dramatic turn when Tammy left the family home in Menzieshill insisting she wasn’t coming back.

After that, Chelsea said, her dad couldn’t cope.

His criminal activity led to appearances in court — and he made a further appearance at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday for sentencing after admitting stealing clothing, CDs, DVDs, trainers, posters, a rucksack and a carrier bag from a property on Thurso Crescent on January 8 last year — as well as resisting police officers and breaching bail conditions elsewhere.

Following Tammy’s departure, social workers became involved. At that time Chelsea found herself in bother at school and was almost excluded but she managed to turn everything around.

She said: “The school and my teachers were fantastic and could see I really didn’t want to be like this. My parents said they were really proud of what I had achieved.

“I went through a complete transformation and became head girl.”

Chelsea said she’d also had enormous support from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Through the church she travelled to Uganda to carry out missionary work and is now hoping to go to Germany.

She said: “One of the main reason I have written the letter is to show other youngsters in a similar situation that they don’t have to suffer because of their parents’ behaviour.

“I have risen above everything because I was determined not to live the same life as them. I want to be an example for others.”