Head to Arbroath for the chance to win a signed Scotland top or tickets

Scotland fans in the local area have the chance to get their hands on a pair of tickets to see the national team or a signed shirt today.

The Scottish FA has hidden two pictures of stars Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Naismith in clear envelopes in Arbroath.

ARBROATH | The player cards have been hidden, here's your clues. Find one, follow the instructions and win! Good luck 👀🔍 pic.twitter.com/mg5V1NhBdd — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) August 29, 2017

One has a pair of tickets for the upcoming World Cup Qualifier against Malta, while the other contains a voucher for a signed top.

To win the prize, the first local to find the picture has to tweet a selfie of themselves with it to the @ScottishFA Twitter account.

Entrants must be over the age of 16.

The national football body has been running the competition all week.

They have been visiting locations around the country that spell out ‘Scotland’, with Selkirk, Carluke, Oban, Troon and Linlithgow visited in previous days.

The SFA has remained tight-lipped over where it will go to in the coming days.

Could Dundonians be able to get their hands on a freebie in the coming days?

Full terms and conditions for the competition can be found here.