‘He was an inspiration’: tributes to Alan, one of Dundee area’s best-known residents

The West End community has paid tribute to one of its best-known residents.

Alan Young died at the age of 81 last weekend after a long illness.

He has been described as a “true gent”.

Although not originally from the city, Alan moved to Dundee in the 1980s.

After making his way to Tayside from Edinburgh, the dad of three worked for the James Hutton Institute before retiring.

He then immersed himself in his work in a number of community projects for the West End.

Alan had chaired West End Community Council as well as attending meetings over the last two decades.

Community council chairman Peter Menzies said the pensioner would have made the “perfect” councillor for the West End.

He said: “As a former chairman, Alan’s input from our point of view was invaluable.

“He was a true gent to everyone in the ward. He handled himself with great decorum.

“Alan worked tirelessly – they don’t make them like that any more.

“He will be a massive loss to the West End and the city as a whole.

“He was prolific in everything he was involved with and he would have made the perfect councillor for the ward.

“To us all he was an inspiration, a rock and a great friend. His wisdom and knowledge were boundless.”

Ward councillors Fraser Macpherson and Richard McCready heralded Alan’s work in the community.

Both councillors labelled him a “great stalwart” of the area.

Mr Macpherson said Alan would never shy away from any task whether it was litter-picking or clearing up graffiti.

He added: “Alan was one of the most hard-working people.

“He had been involved with a number of groups including Bonnie Dundee and Riverside Nature Park.

“Whether it was a litter-pick, clearing up graffiti or a park clean-up, he was always on hand to help.

“Alan was a great stalwart of the West End, he will be sadly missed and long remembered.

“He had recently been recognised for his contribution as a community champion at an award ceremony.”

Alan had also put in a lot of work for trade unions and served the Labour Party.

Labour councillor Mr McCready said Alan strived to make the West End a better place.

He said: “I was really sorry to hear of the death of Alan and I want to send my condolences to his wife and wider family.

“Alan was a lovely man who served the people of the West End well over a number of years as the chairman of the West End Community Council.

“Alan’s work for the community council was never about Alan.

“It was always about making the West End a better place.

“His commitment to working on behalf of his community was admirable.

“Alan was also a committed trade unionist and he served the Labour Party in Dundee well over a number of years in a variety of roles.

“It is a mark of the man that he was able to chair the community council in a way that gave no hint of his political allegiance.

“I think that it is true to say that his contribution to the West End Community Council is already being sadly missed.”