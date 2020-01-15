‘He was always the life and soul of any party’: Fundraiser in memory of Arbroath man Bailey exceeds £10k target

A fundraiser set up in memory of Arbroath man Bailey Mearns, also known as Menmuir, has exceeded its £10k target.

Bailey’s body was found in a park area near Andrew Welsh Way on Friday, after extensive searches of the area following the 21-year-old’s disappearance on January 6.

A GoFundMe page was set up by a group of individuals in memory of their “great friend” and has already raised over £12,000 – despite only being created 13 hours ago.

A post on the page states: “We’ve decided to set this up in memory of our great friend Bailey Menmuir.

“It was obvious to us all last week when he went missing, just how much he meant to so many people.

“His warm personality made him very popular with so many different people throughout Angus. He was always the life and soul of any party, and loved to make people laugh.

“We will always remember Bailey’s unique sense of style – we rarely saw him without a Gucci baseball cap, but the less said about his singing the better.

“His loss has affected everyone so deeply, that a number of people have asked how they could help.

“Due to the overwhelming offers of support shown during this devastating time, we opened this page to allow us to give Bailey the send off he deserves on his final journey.”

The organisers of the fundraiser have been approached for comment.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so at this link.