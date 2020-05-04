‘He was a great teacher’: Tributes to former Morgan Academy teacher who died in Dundee

Tributes have been paid to a former Morgan Academy PE teacher who died after collapsing on Kinghorne Road last week.

Dave Beattie, 67, was found on the street at the foot of the Law last Thursday afternoon.

Police and ambulance were called but Mr Beattie died on the way to Ninewells Hospital.

He taught at Morgan Academy for more than 20 years, retiring around 10 years ago.

Mr Beattie was a driving force behind successful football teams at the school and was also a keen golfer.

Acting head teacher of Morgan, Alex Anderson, admitted he was shocked and saddened to learn of Mr Beattie’s death.

He said: “Dave Beattie was a very well liked and popular teacher with staff and pupils alike.

“He taught at the school for more than 20 years and was a very fit and sporty guy.

“Dave was such a fun person. He was a real people person with a brilliant sense of humour and loved to have a laugh. He was incredibly sociable and got on with everyone.

“Many of his pupils loved PE just because they had him as a teacher.”

“When I heard what had happened I was totally shocked.

“He was a great friend to myself and many others and he is going to be very sorely missed by everyone who knew him.”

Another former colleague, Karel Rosenzweig, said he last saw Dave just before lockdown.

Mr Rosenzweig, who still teaches at Morgan, added: “I am very saddened and upset to learn what has happened to Dave.

“We remained friends after he retired and kept in regular contact.

“Dave was a very private man and kept himself incredibly fit.

“When I got the call to say that Dave had died suddenly I was very upset.

“His death is awful and it has hit me really hard. I have know him a very long time and he was a great friend and colleague.”

One former pupil of Mr Beattie’s said: “He was a great teacher, he had been at the school for a number of years and he was also heavily involved in the football teams.

“Even after we left school Dave would always take the time to stop if he met you in the street and ask how you were getting on.

“When I heard he’d been the person involved in this incident on Kinghorne Road I was stunned, my condolences go to his family at this time.”