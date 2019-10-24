‘He was a decent guy’: Neighbours in shock as man, 34, found dead at Dundee flat

Police are investigating after the body of a 34-year-old man was discovered in a block of flats in Dundee.

The man has not been identified by police. His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

It is understood that next of kin have been informed.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to an address on Dudhope Court yesterday afternoon following reports of concern for a man.

“Sadly, the body of a 34-year-old man was found and officers are currently treating the death as unexplained, pending the results of a post-mortem examination.”

The man’s body was found in a flat on the fifth floor of the multi storey block.

He is believed to have been discovered late yesterday afternoon by community safety officers who patrol the multis after the concierges finish for the day.

Neighbours said they were aware officers had been at the flats yesterday.

There was a police presence outside the building overnight and cops were still in place this morning.

Shocked neighbours said they were sad to hear of the death in their block when given the news this morning.

One neighbour said: “I heard that wardens found him when they were checking the building.”

The neighbour added: “I was told that there was concern for the man in the flat and when wardens went to check him they found him lying on the floor.

“I’m really sorry to hear this. He was just a young man.”

A second neighbour said: “This is tragic news. He was a decent guy and never passed you by.”

Another said: “I was concerned when I saw police coming into the building.

“They went to the fifth floor and found the body.

“Police were out and in the flat all day.

“They stayed outside the flat overnight.”

Another resident said: “There were police coming and going all day.

“I’m really sad to hear the news. Such a tragic loss.

“My thoughts are with his family at this time.”