‘He stole the hearts of everyone’: Brave Brechin boy Carson Gallacher dies after brain cancer battle

A young Brechin boy who “stole the hearts of everyone he met” has died after bravely battling a rare form of brain cancer for over two years.

Carson Gallacher, seven, from Brechin, died in Ninewells Hospital on January 1, just days after being admitted when his condition took a turn for the worse.

The Stracathro Primary School pupil had been battling medulloblastoma – a form of brain cancer – since 2017.

Carson was initially diagnosed, aged only four, with a brain tumour after suffering terrible headaches and being sent home from nursery.

The tumour was quickly and successfully removed but further tests showed cancer was still present.

After being diagnosed with and courageously battling medulloblastoma, Carson’s family received the devastating news the tumour had returned.

Carson was given oral chemotherapy every day at home, and twice a month he had to travel to the Sick Kids Hospital in Edinburgh for further chemotherapy which was injected directly into his brain

His mum Lynne Massie, 45, said: “There was a while last summer when Carson was in remission and we really believed he had beaten the cancer.

“However, he was again diagnosed with cancer and his fight began again.”

Carson was undergoing a pioneering treatment and everything seemed to be going well until November of this year when he suffered a massive seizure.

He received an MRI scan following the seizure which revealed that the tumours on his brain had more than doubled.

Mum Lynne said: “Initially we believed he had suffered a stroke but tests showed that the tumours had grown and increased .

“At his last scan 11 weeks ago he had three tumours.

“The November scan showed that Carson had seven tumours and that the three he had had previously had all grown.

“They had previously been shrinking due to the pioneering treatment he had been receiving.

“But doctors told us at that time that he only had weeks left to live.”

After the seizure in November, Carson was confined to a wheelchair but Lynne said he was so determined and kept trying to walk as much as he could.

Carson was able to enjoy the festive period at home with his family and was delighted to open so many toys on Christmas Day.

Lynne said: “Carson had a lovely Christmas Day. He got everything he asked Santa for and he was really happy and made a huge effort on the day to have a lovely time with everyone.

“He had a definite twinkle in his eye on Christmas Day but by tea time he was exhausted.

“He made another massive effort for Boxing Day but by that night he had had enough.”

Carson’s medication was increased at home last Saturday and on Sunday he was admitted to Ninewells.

He would sadly die on New Year’s Day surrounded by his family.

His mum revealed when Carson is laid to rest, he will be surrounded by some of his favourite toys.

Lynne said: “He was such a loving and caring little boy who was more concerned about other people than himself.

“When I cried he told me not to cry sad tears but to cry happy tears. He didn’t want people to be sad for him and there were many times when he kept all of us going.

“He loved his superheros and his favourite was Batman. We couldn’t let him be buried without his beloved superheros.

“He was a very special little boy who won the hearts of everyone he met.”