‘He sold me a dying dog’ – Family left devastated following puppy’s death after just five weeks

A family have suffered a Christmas heartbreak after the death of their five-week-old pug.

Denni Phin, 29, bought the dog from a seller in Broughty Ferry as a present for her 7-year-old son.

The seller claimed that the pug, called Rubi, was in good health, vaccinated and ready to be sold.

However, after a few weeks the family began to notice issues with the dog, such as a lack of spacial awareness and coordination.

Denni said: “After about three weeks we started to see strange behaviour. Rubi was walking into things, staggering, always sticking her tongue out.

“We took her to the vet and she was diagnosed with a deformed spine, a liver shunt and brain damage.”

She claims that before the visit to the vet she had tried to access the puppy’s previous medical records, but was denied due to data protection laws.

The family were forced to put the pug down, leaving Denni’s son, Boe, heartbroken.

She said: “It’s been very stressful. I just lost my grandad, so now having this on top, it’s just been a lot for us. I’m absolutely devastated.

“We only had Rubi for five or six weeks, but in that time she brought such happiness into our lives.

“I contacted the seller after the death and he was just unpleasant. He claimed that he didn’t have to give us a refund as he had no way of knowing that we hadn’t caused the injury.”

The horrified mother was eventually able to get her £800 back after threatening legal action.

She added: “I just want to raise awareness so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“There needs to be a change to the law so that pet owners can view their pet’s previous medical history whenever they want.”

Scottish SPCA Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn said: “We would urge all potential new pet owners to only buy from a reputable breeder or to consider rehoming a rescued animal.

“Anyone buying a pet online must visit the seller and see the pups or kittens with their mother. They should be able to see the living environment they have been reared in and they should be given a copy of the animal’s veterinary records which will detail the necessary vaccinations and health checks required from birth.

“We would strongly discourage anyone from buying a pet online which will then be ‘delivered’ or where the buyer meets the seller in a car park or some similar location.

“This sort of transaction is purely about making money and the welfare of the animals involved is of little or no concern to the sellers.”

The Tele contacted the seller directly but he declined to comment.