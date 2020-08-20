‘He now lies awake the whole night, every night, unable to sleep’ – sheriff slams heartless thief who forced way into OAP’s home and stole money

A 93-year-old man was left traumatised by a callous crook who forced her way into his home, threatened to kill him and robbed him of £100.

Heartless Tandy Swinton was high on Valium when she pushed the pensioner – who uses a walking frame – and snatched the cash from his home at the sheltered housing complex on Dryburgh Gardens back in April.

The frail victim, who was shielding at the time of the attack, said he now lies awake at night as a result of the ordeal.

Swinton committed the heinous crime while subject to an anti-social behaviour order banning her from sheltered housing blocks, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Sheriff Richard McFarlane jailed Swinton for almost four years and slated her conduct, saying: “Your unwarranted, criminal visit to his property has probably robbed him of a reasonable quality of life in his twilight years and that is simply unacceptable.”

The court heard how Swinton, 39, had managed to make her way past the secure entry system and knocked on the man’s door just before 8pm on the night in question.

Swinton said she had to come in to use the toilet but despite the man’s efforts to stop her, she forced her way inside.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “The accused stepped in and pushed him with both hands. Once within, the accused went to the toilet and said she wanted £40.

“The complainer gave the accused £20 in the hope that she would leave but she said that was not enough.

“The complainer went to the bedroom, followed by the accused, who said ‘I have a knife. I will stab you. I will kill you.’”

The pensioner did not see a knife but went into the drawer where he normally keeps £100. Swinton then swiped the cash before leaving and the man contacted his son who was “shocked” and “shaken” by the attack on his father.

Swinton, who appeared via video link at HMP Polmont Brightons, pleaded guilty to assaulting the man by entering uninvited, pushing him on the body, saying she had a knife, threatening to stab him, threatening to kill him, repeatedly demanding money and robbing him of £100 on April 29.

She also admitted breaching the terms of her Asbo by entering the complex on the same date and while subject to a bail order.

Sheriff McFarlane ordered Swinton to serve 66 days of an unexpired prison sentence. Thereafter, Swinton will serve three years and nine months in prison.

When addressing Swinton, he said: “You have without question turned his life upside down. A traumatic experience, he described it.

“He now lies awake the whole night, every night, unable to sleep. His daily lifestyle is now deeply impacted upon.”