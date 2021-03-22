‘He made me the man I am today’: Dundee man to take on three peaks challenge in honour of dad

Two Dundee brothers are planning an ambitious 24 mountain hike across the country to honour the memory of their dad.

Graeme and Bill Jenkins will be joined by six close friends to take on the national three peaks challenge in June to raise money for cancer research after their father William, known to many as Wullie, died of lung cancer.

Wullie was 72 when he passed away in January, having been diagnosed in September last year.

The three peaks challenge will see the eight men climb Snowdon, in Wales, Scafell Pike in the Lake District and Ben Nevis — all within 24 hours.

They hope to carry out the hike in June when some coronavirus restrictions should be eased.

Graeme, 38, said: “It’s going to be a tough 24 hours. We have tried to time it so that when we climb Ben Nevis the sun will be setting, so that will be a great view.

“We’ll have a can of Tennent’s at the top in honour of dad.

“We’ve calculated that when you take the driving time into account, we will have about 14 hours to complete the actual climbs themselves.”

Graeme, from the Downfield area of the city, has launched an online fundraiser for Cancer Research UK which has already raised more than £1,300.

He added: “It’s brilliant that so much as been raised already.

“I miss my old man so much and hope to raise as much money as possible in his memory to go some way to help find a cure.

“My dad was diagnosed in September and was gone by January, so he didn’t really have that long.

“He was a great man and was well-known to many in the city through his electrician work with the council.

“He was mad about Dundee FC and we were season ticket holders and would go to games together.

“He loved life and made me the man I am today.

“He was a great grandfather as well and loved my kids. He had three sheds in his garden full of toys for them.”

The siblings will be sponsoring the event through their family business Jenkins Fire Safety Ltd.

While the plan could change if coronavirus restrictions are not eased as currently planned, Graeme hopes to complete the hike on June 19 — two days after Wullie’s birthday and a day before Father’s Day.

“Hopefully the rules will allow us to do the climbs that day because it would be the best way to mark his birthday and Father’s Day,” Graeme said.

“We’ll just have to keep an eye out on how it plays out with Covid.”

While Graeme is no stranger to walking and keeping fit — having taken on the likes of the West Highland Way — he hasn’t completed a mountain hike since doing Ben Nevis about 10 years ago.

“Because of lockdown we have only really been able to climb Sidlaws because it’s on the doorstep, but it’s not the same really,” he added.

“Hopefully as rules are eased we’ll climb some nearby Munros ahead of June to prepared.”