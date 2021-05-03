‘He lit up the room’: Family pay tribute to cyclist who died in Angus

A man who died after taking unwell on a cycle path in Angus on Sunday has been named as 39-year-old Andy Nixon.

Andy died while on the path between Station Road, Barry, and Monifieth on Sunday.

His family have described him as someone who “brought a smile to the face of everyone he met”.

Emergency services had been called at around 8.10am on Sunday morning and paramedics rushed to Andy’s aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Andy, who was the uncle of Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, was a familiar face around Fintry where he grew up.

The dad-of-one was living in Perthshire more recently with his wife Sarah and their daughter Chloe.

‘Nothing will fill the Andy shaped hole in our lives’

A statement on behalf of Andy’s family said: “He was, in every way, a man who lit up the room and brought a smile to everyone’s face.

“Andy was always looking out for and helping others. That’s how we’ll all remember him.

“Nothing will fill the Andy shaped hole in our lives.

“We hope people will consider a donation to his fundraising page to help celebrate his life.

“Andy was a well loved son to Christine, husband of Sarah, father to Chloe and friend to many.”

Charity champion

Andy recently took part in a fundraising challenge for Prostate Cancer UK and wore a different costume each time he went on a run.

The factory manager raised £1760 for charity – well above his initial £250 target.

On his fundraising page Andy said: “I’m running 50 miles throughout April for Prostate Cancer UK.

“Prostate cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK, killing one man every 45 minutes.

“That’s one dad, partner, brother, son, grandad, uncle or mate. I’m raising money to help fund life-saving research and support for men and their families affected by prostate cancer.”

Click here to donate to Andy’s fundraising page