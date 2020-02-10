‘He left his mark on the world’: Mother of Blake McMillan pays tribute to her son following his death

The heartbroken mum of Blake McMillan believes her son has “left his mark on the world” following his tragic death on Saturday.

Blake, 7, died on Saturday, 58 hours after his family took the difficult decision to switch off his life support machine.

The youngster, from Carnoustie, was diagnosed with MECP2 duplication syndrome at just three weeks old.

The condition meant Blake couldn’t walk or sit without full support and could only move his head and limbs.

Blake’s mum, Jenny Howe, said: “Blake fought until the very end, the way he has fought all his life. He didn’t know how to do anything other than fight.

“We are obviously incredibly sad but there is also a sense of overwhelming relief that Blake will never have to attend another hospital appointment, he will never again have to go through everything he has had to cope with in his life.”

There is currently no known cure for MECP2 dulpication syndrome, and for several years Jenny has raised money to help look after Blake as well as fund research into the condition.

Speaking from Rachel House in Kinross, where Blake passed away on Saturday, Jenny said: “This is still a very strange time for us.

“I don’t think it has properly hit us yet, it is all very surreal and I think it might become more real once we get home.”

Blake was admitted to Rachel House last Wednesday after he took a turn for the worse.

Jenny and husband James Howe had been in Houston participating in the MECP2 duplication syndrome conference when they got the call suggesting they get home as quickly as possible

She said: “Once in Rachel House, Blake’s condition deteriorated rapidly.

“Myself and James, along with his dad Paul and sister Faye, were with him when we turned off his life support at 7.20pm.

“We all stood around waiting for him to take his last breath but it didn’t happen that night.

“He kept on fighting and breathing. We all stayed with him, cuddling him, sitting with him and holding his hand.

“It wasn’t until 58 hours later that he very peacefully and serenely slipped away. It was very quiet, there were no dramas.”

Hundreds of tributes were paid to Blake online after news of his passing were posted on social media.

Jenny added: “Blake has left his mark on the world. He has left an incredible legacy and I am so proud I was his mummy.

“He was an amazing little boy. I have received so many messages of condolence. Blake touched so many lives.”