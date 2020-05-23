‘He has so much more to give’: Dundee boss James McPake backs Jordan McGhee to shine next season

There is more to come from star defender Jordan McGhee at Dens Park says Dundee boss James McPake.

The former Hearts and Falkirk defender proved an excellent capture last summer and was named Players’ Player of the Year after a superb first season.

McGhee was a regular standout even when things weren’t going so well for the team.

On top of that, the 23-year-old played much of last season with a broken hand after putting off an operation until after Christmas.

“Jordan McGhee has been fantastic,” said McPake.

“Bear in mind this is a relatively young lad and he played the whole season injured. People will play it down because it was an injury to his hand but it restricted him.

“He put off the operation to play for the football club and that’s the kind of character we want.

“He missed the last game against Ayr after getting injured on the Saturday but he was desperate to play and we had to make that call.

“He’s one who will play when he shouldn’t.”

Picked up on a free transfer after leaving relegated Falkirk, McGhee featured 30 times for the Dark Blues last season.

Having been used as a right-back by the Bairns, the defender has shown he is adept at playing all across the backline in his time at Dens.

He also popped up with a couple of goals, scoring twice in three games – bagging a winner against Alloa before gaining a point with a header at Queen of the South.

After sealing the Players’ Player gong, McGhee ended up tied with Paul McGowan for the Andrew De Vries trophy, voted for by Dundee fan groups.

In the tiebreaker, McGowan came out on top but, to come so close to two big club awards, shows how impressive McGhee was last season, according to his boss.

“I was delighted for him to receive the Players’ Player of the Year award – that’s as important an award as any,” said McPake.

“It’s your fellow players who vote for you so for him to pick that up certainly shows what our team think of him.

“And to go so close to the Player of the Year award shows what the fans think of him as well.”

McPake played against the versatile defender early in his career at Tynecastle and reveals that, although he knew he was getting a good player, the Dens boss was pleasantly surprised McGhee exceeded expectations in his debut season at the club.

McPake added: “He was excellent all season. He’s great to work with and he’s everything we thought we were getting and actually a bit more.

“He has so much more to give and he’ll agree with that. He’s always wanting to learn and we are delighted we’ve got him.”