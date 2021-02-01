A clinical researcher found a nearly naked stranger in his Perth home and watched in shock as the 58-year-old man’s false teeth flew out during a bizarre rampage.

Craig White, 40, was working from home when he found Eric Donaldson standing topless in his hallway with his trousers round his ankles.

Donaldson – who was under the influence of drugs – refused to leave and became so agitated that his dentures flew out across the room.

Mr White said he left his home and shut Donaldson inside when he became increasingly aggressive as he waited for the police to arrive and deal with him.

When the police led Donaldson from the house he was wearing Mr White’s slippers and carrying a family portrait, a pencil sharpener and a card from a pack of Happy Families. He had left behind money which had fallen from his pocket.

Father-of-three Mr White – whose wife and children were out for a walk at the time – said he could laugh about the incident now, but admitted it was frightening at the time.

Donaldson, Primrose Crescent, Perth, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday and admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner in Poplar Drive, Bridge of Earn, on 12 January.

He admitted causing fear or alarm by entering the house uninvited in a state of undress and spitting several times – including spitting his false teeth out onto the floor.

He admitted acting aggressively, shouting and swearing, rummaging through handbags and drawers, repeatedly picking items up and refusing to leave.

‘Little or no recollection’ of incident

Solicitor Mike Tavendale, defending, told the court: “He has a drug issue and suffers from epilepsy and, to be frank, he has little or no recollection of this incident at all.

“He had taken medication and is on a methadone script and he has no idea how he came to be there. I think it was relatively close to where he lived.” Sentence was deferred.

Mr White said: “It was in the afternoon, about 3.30pm. I was in my office working from home. I had headphones and music on and was concentrating on work.

“I heard a sound in the hall during a quiet moment. I took off the headphones and opened the door and there was a chap standing with his back to me.

“He had his trousers down and his top off in my hallway. My immediate thought was that he needed help and I tried to speak to him calmly. I asked why he was here.

“He was making absolutely no sense at all. I asked if there was somebody I could call for him. Only at that point did I realise he was perhaps on drugs or intoxicated.

“He was going into the hallway, the living room and the kitchen. He seemed to be in a complete state of confusion. He was not for coming out the front door.

“He was spitting at me. His dentures came out eventually because he had false teeth on the top.

“I didn’t want to get into a physical tussle with him. I thought I’d phone police, stand outside until they removed him, and let the professionals deal with him.

“They showed up very quickly. He came out with various random items. He had a picture, a Happy Families playing card, a pencil sharpener and he was wearing my slippers.

“As the police were coming down the street, I could see him bent over putting my slippers on. He had taken his shoes and jacket off outside and took his jumper off in the house.

“He had boxers on but his trousers were round his ankles. His teeth came out. It’s hilarious in hindsight, but at the time it was quite frightening.

“I picked up his teeth with a tissue and put them with the pile of his stuff outside. The police gave me back the things he had picked up, but they took him away wearing my slippers. They were a Christmas present, but I’ve got a new pair now.”

Mr White said Donaldson had lived nearby and may have been confused while he was under the influence because the houses were similar in design.

He said: “He maybe thought it was his house, but I couldn’t snap him back to reality. I hope he gets the help he obviously needs.

“I know it was completely random, but it’s a timely reminder to people working at home to keep their doors locked.”

To better understand how our court reporting works, click here to view our online guide.