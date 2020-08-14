‘He had a very good time on his first day apparently’: Tayside mum’s pride as Joseph walks in his father’s footsteps

Like hundreds of other Tayside children going to school for the first time, Joseph Thomson was super excited.

And, like many others starting out in primary one this week, his mum made sure he walked out the door, looking pristine with his new uniform and hair neatly brushed.

But Tayside mum-of three Holly Thomson said her “jaw hit the floor” when she picked Joseph up from Inchture Primary School on the first day.

She said: “He had a very good time on his first day apparently!

“I am not sure what happened to him, I didn’t think he would come out looking like that.

“My jaw hit the floor, I didn’t think it was my son at first.”

Joseph’s first day at school was particularly significant for the Thomson family.

Sean Thomson, Joseph’s dad, passed away at the age of 25 while waiting for a lung transplant.

Holly and Sean were married on March 20th earlier this year, before Sean was taken into hospital on the night of the wedding and passed away three days later.

Holly said Joseph, 5, was pleased to be going to the same primary school his dad went to.

“I am so happy his first day went well, he had a really good day after such a hard time during the lockdown,” she said.

“I was worrying about it in case he got upset, but he was really excited to be going to the same school as his dad, that gave him some confidence.”

Holly added: “He said he played with Playmobil and Lego and met a beautiful little girl – so he is already talking about girls.

“When we got ready this morning I asked him for a cuddle and he said ‘no, I’m off’ and ran right up to the teacher, which is a good thing.

“He had a really good first day and he couldn’t wait to go back on Friday – I’m sure that will change in a few years.

“But he is knackered now, so he will be going to bed pretty early.”