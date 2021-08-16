News / Court ‘He got what he deserved’ – Victims speak out as serial rapist Michael Waribo sentenced over near daily attacks on children in Dundee and Thurso By Jamie Buchan August 16, 2021, 11:35 am Updated: August 16, 2021, 1:16 pm Michael Waribo A serial rapist who sexually attacked two young girls on a near daily basis for over a decade has been jailed for 11 years. Michael Waribo, from Dundee, began his cruel campaign of abuse when his first victim was just 10 years old. Michael Waribo at Aberdeen High Court He told her he had a mystery disease and that he would die if she did not have sex with him. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe