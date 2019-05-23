Have your say on bus timetable changes which affect Dundee and Fife

Bus operator Stagecoach East Scotland is set to consult on timetable changes that could affect some services in Dundee.

The firm, based in Fife, will hold a consultation session at Dundee Bus Station on Monday from 7-11am to discuss changes across its fleet.

In addition, it has published full details of its proposed changes online at stagecoachbus.com.

Among the changes proposed are the addition of the X58 to Dundee, which presently runs Edinburgh to St Andrews.

If enacted, this change would increase the frequency of buses between Dundee and Cupar to one every 20 minutes across the X58, X26 and X54.

Low-floor single decker vehicles would also be introduced on the X54 service following feedback from passengers.

Douglas Robertson, MD of Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “Feedback from our customers is vital when planning changes to local services.”