Have you seen this snake? Hunt for escaped python in Kirkcaldy

Kirkcaldy residents have been warned to keep a look out for a pet python which is still on the loose.

The errant pet escaped from its tank at a house in Massereene Road overnight and is yet to be found.

It is understood the animal went missing between 11pm on Thursday and 5am on Friday morning, with locals urged to be on guard.

Owner Scott Jason Birrell posted a urgent message on Facebook calling for anyone who sees his pet to get in touch.

He said: “Can everyone near or in the Massereene Road in Kirkcaldy area keep an eye out for a python as she escaped her tank last night between the times 11pm and 5am.

“If any one can help me that would be greatly appreciated.”

News of the brown and black snake’s escape has been widely shared on social media.

Local woman Julie Brown said the snake’s disappearance was all anyone was talking about.

She said: “I was told about it by a pal when i was in the corner shop this morning, everyone is talking about it.

“Thankfully I haven’t seen it.

“[The] thought of coming across a big snake gives me the fear.”

Fellow Kirkcaldy resident Ali McDonald said: “I’ve heard it’s still on the loose.

“I’m sure there’ll be a few people keeping their windows and doors shut until it’s found.”

New of the escape comes months after a similar incident in nearby Glenrothes when a pet python escaped from it’s tank in the Cawdor Drive area of the town.