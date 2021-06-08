Have you seen Joey? Family launch appeal after cat escapes on trip to vet

A Dundee family has launched an appeal to find their missing cat after he escaped on his way to the vet.

Joey, who recently turned two, was on the way to the Tayside Veterinary Centre with an injured leg when he broke free of his container.

Owner Vicki Falls had parked the car up at around 4.45pm on Friday, on Hospital Street, when he escaped and the ginger cat hasn’t been seen since.

“We were just on our way to the vets on the Clepington Road,” she said.

“He was in a carrier, as we got out the car on Hospital Street another car came along the cobbles and he freaked out.”

The feline leapt into the nearby MGM Timber yard as members of the public tried to assist Vicki.

She added: “People did try to help me catch Joey and I couldn’t thank them enough.

“People who lived nearby also kept watch to see if they could spot him later that day.

“MGM let me go into the yard on Saturday morning to have a look around as well but there was no sign of him.”

Joey had recently been staying in Leuchars with Vicki’s parents and she worries he might be scared of the industrial surroundings.

She said: “Living over in Leuchars he has been used to the big open fields and I’m worried he’s sitting someplace terrified by where he is just now.

“We’ve been going out later in the evening when it’s quieter but there still hasn’t been any sign.

“My children Ollie and Thea are so upset at the fact he is missing. Although ginger cats are quite common Joey has a distinctive black freckle on his nose.

“He’ll also still be walking with a limp to his back leg, I’m hoping these two things will help him stand out.

“Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus have also shared images of Joey.

“Everyone has been so nice trying to find him.”

Anyone who spots Joey can contact the Missing Pets group.