‘Have you seen anything unusual?’ Glenrothes police probing Jane Fitzpatrick death quiz neighbours in Leslie

Police investigating the death of a Glenrothes woman found inside a car on Monday have been interviewing neighbours in Leslie.

The discovery was made on Cable Road in Glenrothes on Monday, with a relative later confirming the woman’s identity as Jane Fitzpatrick.

Officers have since visited South Street West in Leslie, where Ms Fitzpatrick is understood to have lived for a time with her partner.

‘They were asking different questions’

The force has confirmed the activity there is linked to the investigation.

One neighbour, who has asked to remain anonymous, says she was asked a number of questions about anything she had seen or heard in recent weeks.

She said: “They were back on Tuesday asking different questions about the woman who stayed there.

“I didn’t know much else, though – it was just questions about if we had seen anything unusual or worrying.

“But mainly it was the police being here on Monday that was surprising.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Inquiries are continuing into the unexplained death of a woman in Glenrothes.

“A post mortem examination will be carried out to establish the circumstances of the death.

“No arrests have been made.”

Police were called to Cable Road at around 9am on Monday after Ms Fitzpatrick’s body was found inside a car.

The area near Glenrothes Recycling Centre was closed off for much of the day, but had reopened by Tuesday.