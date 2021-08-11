Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021
News / Local / Fife

‘Have you seen anything unusual?’ Glenrothes police probing Jane Fitzpatrick death quiz neighbours in Leslie

By Alasdair Clark
August 11, 2021, 12:22 pm Updated: August 11, 2021, 12:30 pm
Glenrothes car death
Jane Fitzpatrick, who was named by a relative after her body was discovered on Monday

Police investigating the death of a Glenrothes woman found inside a car on Monday have been interviewing neighbours in Leslie.

The discovery was made on Cable Road in Glenrothes on Monday, with a relative later confirming the woman’s identity as Jane Fitzpatrick.

Officers have since visited South Street West in Leslie, where Ms Fitzpatrick is understood to have lived for a time with her partner.

‘They were asking different questions’

The force has confirmed the activity there is linked to the investigation.

One neighbour, who has asked to remain anonymous, says she was asked a number of questions about anything she had seen or heard in recent weeks.

She said: “They were back on Tuesday asking different questions about the woman who stayed there.

“I didn’t know much else, though – it was just questions about if we had seen anything unusual or worrying.

Police have asked to speak to neighbours on South Street West in Leslie.

“But mainly it was the police being here on Monday that was surprising.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Inquiries are continuing into the unexplained death of a woman in Glenrothes.

“A post mortem examination will be carried out to establish the circumstances of the death.

“No arrests have been made.”

Glenrothes car death detectives
Detectives were at the scene on Monday near Cable Road.

Police were called to Cable Road at around 9am on Monday after Ms Fitzpatrick’s body was found inside a car.

The area near Glenrothes Recycling Centre was closed off for much of the day, but had reopened by Tuesday.