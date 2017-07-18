An Angus castle, said to be haunted by the ghost of a murdered cardinal, will receive a makeover before being converted into a hotel.

Ethie Castle, near Inverkeilor, is reputed to be Scotland’s second oldest with continuous habitation, and has its origins in the 14th Century. It was once home to Cardinal David Beaton, who was executed by nobles after a long period of anti-Protestant persecution.

The current owner has applied to renovate large parts of the castle including the original “cardinal’s staircase” and change the castle’s use to hotel-type accommodation.

As well as the apparition, legend has it that a secret room was discovered by a new governess at the castle after being kept awake by the sounds of a boy crying.

After breaking into the walled room, the governess discovered a skeleton of a child lying on the floor next to the remains of a wooden cart.

The castle was bought by the Earl of Northesk in 1665 and is said to be the inspiration behind the fictional Castle of Knockwhinnock in Sir Walter Scott’s novel The Antiquary.

For conservation reasons, Angus Council must be consulted on the external and internal alterations.

As well as updating the fabric of the building, the games room and blue room will be converted into extra bedrooms.